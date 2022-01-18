Report: Deshaun Watson Gets What The Texans Want

Despite widespread speculation, the Houston Texans did not trade Deshaun Watson during the 2021 season.

The franchise was unable to find a trade partner willing to match their asking price after the quarterback requested a trade early in the offseason.

The Texans’ inability to reach an agreement was partly due to the high asking price.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Houston wanted at least five assets in any trade for Watson, including three first-round picks.

Even though the Miami Dolphins were interested in signing the Pro Bowl quarterback, owner Stephen Ross was unwilling to spend that much money.

This offseason, the Texans appear to be planning to keep Watson’s price high.

When the trade market heats up again this spring, Howe says the organization has “no plans to reduce those demands.”

