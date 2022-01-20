Report: For Bears Job, One Name Is ‘Continuously Mentioned’

1 Name Is ‘Constantly Mentioned’ For Bears Job, According To Report

Following Matt Nagy’s firing last week, the Chicago Bears are looking for a new head coach.

While several big-name candidates have already been interviewed, one name has been mentioned “consistently” as a possible head coach.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, that target is Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

Report: 1 Name Is ‘Constantly Mentioned’ For Bears Job

Report: 1 Name Is ‘Constantly Mentioned’ For Bears Job