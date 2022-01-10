Report: Jim Harbaugh Meets With NFL Owner, But Not For The Reason You Might Think

The Miami Dolphins have contacted Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, but not for the position of head coach.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross expressed his desire for Harbaugh to remain in Ann Arbor during a Monday morning press conference.

Harbaugh is in active contract negotiations with Michigan’s upper management, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

This makes sense, given Harbaugh’s recent flirtation with a return to the NFL and the possibility that he is using it as leverage.

At Michigan, he just finished his best season yet, as the Wolverines made the College Football Playoff for the first time.

Even though the Wolverines lost to the Georgia Bulldogs, they won their first Big Ten Championship since 2003 and defeated Ohio State’s Buckeyes for the first time since 2011.

The Raiders are rumored to be interested in Harbaugh, but Rich Bisaccia, who served as interim head coach, could get the job full-time.

Despite Jon Gruden’s resignation, Henry Ruggs’ fatal car accident, and other factors, he led Las Vegas to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Harbaugh has a 61-24 overall record at Michigan after seven seasons.

