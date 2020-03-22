Report: Man Utd set to make another move for veteran defender

Manchester United are reportedly set to make another move for Inter Milan veteran Diego Godin.

Then United boss Jose Mourinho tried to sign the experienced centre-back in 2018, with Godin confirming last summer that he rejected a move to Old Trafford.

“I refused a Manchester United bid one year ago because I decided to stay at Atletico Madrid. Now – one year later – it’s time to go,” he continued,” said Godin.

“To be simple, I am captain of the team, have been here many years. We have not reached an agreement to continue, so my stage here is over.”

The 34-year-old did in fact decide to join Antonio Conte’s Inter at the San Siro last summer on a three-year deal, but already there is talk of the Uruguay star moving on.

Italian publication Corriere Dello Sport claim Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is interested in bringing him to Old Trafford.

SempreInter claim Inter “are considering the future of Uruguayan defender Diego Godin, following on from the player’s relatively muted impact under coach Antonio Conte”.

The centre-back has only started alongside Stefan De Vrij and Milan Skriniar 11 times out of 25 so far this season.

The veteran has struggled to adapt to Conte’s three-man defence and has often seen 20-year-old Italian defender Alessandro Bastoni picked ahead of him.

The report claims Inter are following 20-year-old Hellas Verona defender Marash Kumbulla, and could sign him as a replacement this summer.

Valencia are also interested in Godin, but United will be confident of beating the LaLiga side to his signature.

United have made it clear they will continue their rebuilding in the summer and another central defender will be targeted with Chris Smalling out on loan at Roma and Phil Jones’ future looking bleak.