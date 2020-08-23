Report reveals Arsenal offer for Lyon playmaker as price soars

Arsenal have made a bid for Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar with the French club yet to decide whether to accept or reject, according to reports.

Aouar has been in impressive form this campaign for the French side, scoring nine and assisting nine in 41 appearances.

The forward-thinking midfielder has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in Ligue 1, with the Gunners’ Premier League rivals Chelsea also linked recently with a move.

A report on Saturday claimed that Arsenal technical director Edu has now suggested that midfielder Matteo Guendouzi could be used to sign Aouar from Lyon.

And L’Equipe claim that an offer from Arsenal of cash plus Guendouzi is the only offer the French club have received for their star man.

The French publication add that they do, however, expect Aouar to leave Lyon in the current transfer window but that the Ligue 1 outfit are yet to respond to the Gunners’ offer as they keep their options open.

Arsenal remain in contact with Lyon sporting director Juninho, with Mikel Arteta a big admirer of Aouar, while Manchester City and Juventus are also thought to be keen.

One stumbling block over any potential deal could be Lyon’s asking price as their recent exploits in the Champions League seeing the club raise their valuation of Aouar from €40m to €60m.

