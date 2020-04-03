Report reveals huge advantage Man Utd have over Chelsea in Sancho race

Manchester United could have one big advantage over Chelsea as both clubs looking to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, according to reports.

The Manchester City academy graduate has 27 goals and 37 assists in 69 Bundesliga appearances for Borussia Dortmund, including 14 and 16 respectively this season.

Sancho has consistently been linked with a return to the Premier League with Chelsea, Liverpool and United all interested.

Those rumours have led to Dortmund setting his price tag at £120million with the German club keen to keep hold of its prized asset.

A report on Monday claimed that Sancho had ‘unofficially confirmed’ that he will be swapping Dortmund for Man Utd, while another on Friday said that the Red Devils could opt to re-sign Memphis Depay or Wilfried Zaha if Sancho becomes too expensive this summer.

And now the Evening Standard claims that United are hoping Sancho’s friendship with Marcus Rashford will convince the 20-year-old to join.

Man Utd ‘hope Rashford’s intervention will swing the balance in their favour’ with the Premier League club ‘prepared to make him the most expensive player in their history’.

Rashford recently made his thoughts clear on United’s possible pursuit of Sancho with the England striker keen to link-up at club level with his international team-mate.

The report adds that it’s ‘no coincidence that he is the player leading the calls for Sancho to head to United’ with Rashford ‘taking the lead in Manchester United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho in a move that echoes the tactics deployed by Barcelona and Real Madrid.’

