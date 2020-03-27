Report reveals one reason Madrid passed on Man Utd star Fernandes

Real Madrid reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes last summer as Zinedine Zidane was desperate to sign Paul Pogba.

The Portuguese has been a revelation since his late winter window arrival at Old Trafford, contributing three goals and four assists from just nine appearances in a United shirt.

His displays saw him become only the 12th man to be named Premier League Player of the Month at the first time of trying when he landed the award for February.

His dynamism has injected new life into Man Utd’s season, though according to British newspaper the Daily Express, it could’ve been all so very different had Real Madrid moved in for the player when available last summer.

The publication state that Los Blancos rejected the chance to sign the 25-year-old ‘due to Zinedine Zidane’s desperation to sign Pogba from United.’

The France international’s future at Old Trafford has been the subject of great speculation, with a recent report detailing an alarming drop in the midfielder’s price tag.

Pogba has not taken the field at the same time as Fernandes in a Man Utd shirt yet, but that has not stopped the ex-Sporting Lisbon man from earning rave reviews for his spectacular early performances.