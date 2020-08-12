Report reveals two reasons why Man Utd won’t sign €90m man

Man Utd won’t sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele this summer despite a deal for Jadon Sancho falling through, according to a report in Spain.

Sporting director Michael Zorc is now insisting Sancho will remain in Germany, but the Red Devils remain confident despite missing Borussia Dortmund’s deadline to strike a deal for the England international.

While personal terms have reportedly been agreed between Sancho and United, Dortmund have stuck by their £108m valuation of the 20-year-old – with Man Utd understood to believe the figure to be too high given the financial implications of the coronavirus crisis.

MAILBOX: It is time to give Man United’s ‘weak link’ more credit?

With that deal on hold, ESPN have reported that the Red Devils have turned to Barcelona’s Dembele as a possible alternative to Sancho with ‘informal talks’ taking place between Man Utd and and the Catalan giants over the winger.

Barca are ‘open to offers’ and ‘an initial season-long loan with an obligation to buy’ has been mooted.

However, Spanish publication Sport (via Sport Witness) claim that those reports are wide of the mark as Man Utd have ‘not shown interest’ in Dembele.

The report does add that they would allow Dembele to leave on loan with a mandatory option to buy the player, with Barca ‘asking €90m’ for the Frenchman.

But the asking price of €90m, plus his questionable injury record, means that the Red Devils will look elsewhere for alternatives to Sancho.

Meanwhile, Paul Scholes recently urged Man Utd to “go that extra mile” in their pursuit of Sancho.

“They’re just after a bit more money,’ Scholes told BT Sport.

“He looks a brilliant player and I think he’ll improve any team in world football with his assists and his goals.

“United were desperate for Haaland as well and they didn’t quite go that extra mile to pay the money.

“Will they do it for Sancho? I think they will, if Ole desperately wants him they’ll get him.”