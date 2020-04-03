Report reveals Woodward and Man Utd’s stance on Kane transfer

Manchester United understand that their chances of signing Tottenham striker Harry Kane are slim, according to reports.

The England captain admitted on Sunday that he would consider his Spurs future if the north London club stopped “progressing” and that he won’t “stay there for the sake of it”.

The 26-year-old still wants to win trophies at Tottenham, but the Lilywhites have slipped to eighth in the suspended Premier League and remain without silverware since lifting the 2008 League Cup.

Kane’s current Spurs deal runs until 2024, and he has previously suggested he could stay with his boyhood club for his entire career.

However, his comments have sparked rumours that he could leave Tottenham in the near future with Man Utd linked with a move.

A report in the Manchester Evening News claims that Man Utd are ‘realistic about the remote possibility of signing’ Kane from Spurs.

Considering the huge price tag Kane would command, the Red Devils ‘view Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish as more immediate and attainable targets’.

Ed Woodward, who is Man Utd’s executive vice-chairman, ‘has privately spoken effusively about Kane but United have been reluctant to deal with [Daniel] Levy over the last decade.’

Rio Ferdinand recently urged United to sign Kane, he said on Instagram: “Harry has always been coy and held back but he’s dropped a couple of bombs. He’s been waiting for the dream at Spurs to materialise but it hasn’t happened. He’s frustrated.

“Do you think Harry would be happy, fulfilled and satisfied if he scores goals, break records but with no trophies at the end of his career? No. He will be upset and devastated.

“I think that statement means Harry is off, he wants to win trophies and that will alert clubs.

“I know Man Utd will be in for him because that type of player is perfect for them. I’m sure Juventus will be in and will Real Madrid come in?

“He will go for massive dough, at least £130million in today’s market.”

The F365 Show is on hiatus until the football returns. Subscribe now ready for its glorious comeback. In the meantime, listen to the latest episode of Planet Football’s 2000s podcast, The Broken Metatarsal.