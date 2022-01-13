Report: Texans’ ‘Leading Candidate’ Is A Patriots Assistant

According to reports, a Patriots assistant is the Texans’ ‘leading candidate.’

The Houston Texans finally made a decision on head coach David Culley on Thursday afternoon.

After only one season as head coach, the Texans decided it was time to part ways with Culley.

He led the team to a four-win season despite having arguably the worst roster in the league.

Unfortunately, this was insufficient to save his job.

The Texans have reportedly lined up several coaches as potential replacements for Culley after deciding to let him go.

A New England Patriots assistant coach is a “leading candidate” to be the Texans coach, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

It’s not Josh McDaniels, the offensive coordinator.

Jerod Mayo is the linebackers coach.

“According to sources, Patriots’ LB coach Jerod Mayo is expected to emerge as a top candidate for the Houston Texans’ HC job.

