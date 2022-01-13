Report: Why Did Joe Judge Order So Much Pizza and Beer?

Why Did Joe Judge Order So Much Pizza And Beer?

On Wednesday, TMZ Sports obtained photos of Joe Judge, the former head coach of the New York Giants, ordering a large amount of pizza and beer to be delivered to his home in New Jersey.

Many jokes were made about Judge ordering pizza and beer, as many fans speculated that this was his way of dealing with the Giants’ decision to fire him.

However, the true reason for Judge’s food and drink order is quite touching.

The order was issued because Judge was hosting the Giants’ former staff and their families, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

It was his way of saying thank you for the previous two seasons.

“We could intrude on someone’s privacy to mock them or we could appreciate this for what it is: Joe Judge hosting fired coaches and their families as a thank you, trying to take care of people who dedicated their last two years to himNYG,” Leonard tweeted.

“An inside look at what happened!”

