Reportedly, the San Francisco Giants have re-signed notable pitchers.

The San Francisco Giants are working quickly to ensure they finish the job next year after failing to reach the World Series despite a franchise-record 107 wins last year.

To that end, they’re re-signing two key pitchers from last season.

Right-handed pitcher Anthony DeSclafani has agreed to a new contract with the Giants, according to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan.

According to the report, the contract is for three years and is worth (dollar)36 million.

After six unassuming years with the Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds, DeSclafani had a career-year with the Giants last season.

In 2021, he went 13-7 with a 3.17 ERA and an MLB-leading two shutouts.

Last season, the Giants won 21 of DeSclafani’s 31 starts.

They finished the season with a 107-55 record, but were defeated in the NLDS by the Dodgers.

However, Anthony DeSclafani isn’t the only big-name pitcher expected to return to the Giants this season.

Alex Wood, a left-handed pitcher, is also returning, according to Passan.

The Giants are reportedly re-signing Wood to a two-year deal worth up to (dollar)10 million per year, according to the report.

With the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wood made the All-Star Game in 2017 and won the World Series in 2020.

He, like DeSclafani, signed a one-year deal with the Giants last year and gave them a career year.

In 26 starts, he went 10-4 with a 3.83 ERA.

To put it another way, the Giants will be ready for whatever Major League Baseball has in store for them next season.

