Resignation of chairman Clark sparks more turmoil at UK Athletics as Adams prepares to take over

The upheaval and chaos at UK Athletics intensified on Thursday night with the surprise resignation of chairman Chris Clark.

Clark only took the post in July but despite drawing praise within the sport for his efforts to steady the ship he has stepped down amid a time of crisis for the crumbling organisation.

His departure comes as Joanna Adams, the former head of England netball, prepares to take over as CEO. Adams’ arrival into the post a full 17 months after the exit of Niels de Vos will offer a rare spark of optimism at UKA owing to her impressive reputation.

It is badly needed in light of the of calamities which saw UKA put under review by UK Sport just one day before Clark’s exit.

The funding body have launched a six-pronged study into the organisation and it is likely a chunk of their £27million lottery backing is in serious jeopardy.

It is a mark of the shambles at UKA that aside from UK Sport’s review, they are the subject of inquiries into how they handled the Alberto Salazar affair as well as the safeguarding scandal that saw Zara Hyde Peters dismissed from the CEO role before even starting in the post.

Findings from the independent review into UKA’s handling of the Salazar affair are due to be announced in the spring.