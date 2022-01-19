Results from the 2022 Australian Open, including victories by Ashleigh Barty and Rafael Nadal, as well as Carlos Alcaraz’s progress.

Results from the Australian Open 2022: Ashleigh Barty and Rafael Nadal win, and Carlos Alcaraz advances.

The majority of seeded players advanced to the third round of the Australian Open on Day 3, with Sara Sorribes Tormo being the lone exception.

During a day session in Melbourne with few surprises for the seeds, AshleighBarty and RafaelNadal breezed into the third round of the Australian Open.

The first three matches on Rod Laver Arena were all routine affairs, with Paula Badosa of the women’s No. 8 seed dispatching qualifier Martina Trevisan 6-0 6-3.

Then it was Barty’s turn, who was hoping to add an Australian Open title to her French Open and Wimbledon victories.

The world No. 1 beat Italian qualifier Lucia Bronzetti 6-1 6-1 in just 52 minutes.

In the third round, Barty will face Camila Giorgi, the No. 30 seed, in what will be their first meeting since the latter advanced in three sets four years ago.

Barty described her as an “amazing ball striker.”

“She’s one of the most athletic girls out there, and she’s not afraid to stay on the baseline from the first strike and put you under some time pressure.”

“I’ll have to put on my running shoes, and I’m sure I’ll spread out the slice backhand a little to add some variety, and we’ll see how it goes.”

With a 6-2 6-3 6-4 victory over Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann, Nadal reaffirmed his credentials as a 20-time grand slam champion.

The Spaniard did not drop a single service game, though his 54 percent first-serve percentage is something he will improve before the third round.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old CarlosAlcaraz has clearly bulked up over the off-season, as the teenager No 31 seed defeated Dusan Lajovic 6-2 6-1 7-5 to become the youngest male player to reach the third round of the Australian Open in more than a decade.

Keep an eye on Alcaraz.

On Margaret Court Arena, the seeds continued to shine, with Elina Svitolina of Ukraine leading 6-3 5-7 5-1 when her opponent Harmony Tan retired.

Victoria Azarenka, the two-time champion, breezed past Jil Teichmann, while Pablo Carreno Busta defeated Tallon Griekspoor in five sets in four hours and ten minutes.

Sara Sorribes Tormo, the No 32 seed, was the only seed to lose during the day session, losing in straight sets to Marta Kostyuk.

