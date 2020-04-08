Reus urges Sancho to snub Man Utd for ‘peace’ of Dortmund

Marco Reus has advised Borussia Dortmund teammate Jadon Sancho to spurn the advances of Manchester United.

The England international has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League with Chelsea also said to be interested.

Reus claims it would be a mistake for the 20-year-old to leave the “peace” of the Bundesliga.

Solskjaer is confident United have the advantage over the majority of their rivals in the transfer market – even after the coronavirus pandemic.

But Reus told Sport Bild: “Jadon is an outstanding player and will definitely remain in demand by many clubs. That is a fact.

“He’s now playing at an even higher level than last year and would be extremely valuable in achieving our goals.

“I would advise him to stay at BVB for another year, maybe two. From my point of view, there is no better place for him at the moment.

“Afterwards, he can take the really big step as an even more complete player, having developed further in peace here as a regular starter.

“He would have to find his place at a new club, which isn’t always easy for a 20-year-old. Just how interesting do you think Jadon will be for the biggest clubs if he spends one, two or three years more here to develop further?”