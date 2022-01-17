Review of the Ashes: 5 takeaways for England from Chris Silverwood’s future against ruthless Australia

5 things England will have learned from Chris Silverwood’s future against ruthless Australia in the Ashes

It wasn’t a rout, but this was one of England’s worst performances in recent memory.

In the end, England’s Ashes series came to a close with another collapse, as they lost their final ten wickets for just 56 runs in Hobart.

While a target of 271 appeared improbable at the start of the third day, there was some hope that Rory Burns and Zak Crawley’s opening partnership had set the tone for a fight to salvage some pride at the end of a disastrous tour.

The following are the series’ top five takeaways.

England has an excessive cricketing culture.

In the aftermath of his team’s humiliating collapse in Hobart, coach Chris Silverwood summed it up with this candid assessment.

He explained, “I sit back and look.”

“I see the guys coming off the field and wonder if we’ve pushed them too hard for too long? They look drained sometimes.”

England has played more games during the pandemic than anyone else.

In 2021, there will be 15 Tests, three of which will be held in Australia.

Then there’s the white-ball action, which includes a T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates prior to the Ashes.

Both featured Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Sam Billings, and Silverwood.

They were all gone for almost four months, much of it spent in bio-bubbles.

With 15 Tests and another T20 World Cup in the autumn, this time in Australia, things aren’t looking good.

A factor was Covid…

As previously stated, tour exhaustion is a real thing in the Covid era.

Despite the fact that the majority of the players had their families in Australia, Woakes, Jimmy Anderson, and Malan did not.

The virus had already infiltrated the tour party, forcing several family members and four coaches, including Silverwood, to isolate.

“None of this is an excuse,” Silverwood stated emphatically.

“It’s just one of the annoyances.

It’s difficult to live in those conditions all of the time.

I know because I’ve been there.

You have to wonder how much of an impact that has on a person’s mental or physical health.”

…but there were serious planning and management errors.

