Rex Ryan Reveals His No. 1 Priority

Rex Ryan Discloses His No.

Brian Flores has been mentioned in connection with multiple head coaching openings since being let go by the Miami Dolphins last Monday.

Flores has held interviews with both the Bears and the Texans, and is said to be the front-runner for the latter position.

Former Jets and Bills head coach Rex Ryan endorsed Flores as the “No. 1″ quarterback on ESPN Sunday morning.

Currently, there is only one head coaching candidate available.”

“This is the first guy I call if I’m one of these ownership groups,” Ryan explained.

“It’s only a matter of time before this young man gets another well-deserved chance as a head coach, in my opinion.”

Rex Ryan Reveals His No. 1 NFL Coaching Candidate

Rex Ryan Reveals His No. 1 NFL Coaching Candidate