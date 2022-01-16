Rex Ryan’s Bold Proclamation Is Met With Applause Throughout The NFL

Rex Ryan’s Bold Proclamation Is Met With Applause Around The NFL

Rex Ryan, an ESPN personality, is no stranger to making headlines with his comments.

As a result, this was very much in line with the brand.

Ryan declared that the next Tom Brady has arrived on Sunday’s episode of “Postseason NFL Countdown.”

Joe Burrow here.

NFL World Reacts To Rex Ryan’s Bold Proclamation

“You want to see the next Tom Brady? You’re looking at him right here.” —Rex Ryan on Joe Burrow 👀 pic.twitter.com/E7tu32ir03 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 16, 2022

No, but he is the first Joe Burrow. https://t.co/6ntMuyg4by — Levi Peckenpaugh (@LeviPeckenpaugh) January 16, 2022

I completely agree with Rex. Burrow is already getting that golden boy treatment from officials and it wouldn’t shock me at all if the NFL does all that it can to get him beyond the Chiefs in the AFCC. https://t.co/V3VsQLJflT — 🎙 (@LanceTHESPOKEN) January 16, 2022

Stop. Why do these ppl get paid to compare young talented players to the goat. Let burrow build his own legacy. Absolutely kills me. https://t.co/ldR4fxjEuA — Austin Lee (@AustinLee_4) January 16, 2022

Bad look to be this belligerent on national TV https://t.co/S7RWzzTU2S — Wongisimo (@whereswongo) January 16, 2022