Reyes insists he DID beat Jones at UFC 247 following judges’ controversial decision

Dominick Reyes has insisted that he did beat Jon Jones at UFC 247 following the judges’ controversial decision as he bids for a rematch against the champion.

Jones successfully defended his UFC light-heavyweight title on Saturday in a contentious bout against his fellow American in Houston.

Jones controversially came out on top after a five-round epic, holding onto his light-heavyweight belt via a unanimous decision of 48-47, 48-47, 49-46.

The 32-year-old’s win at the Toyota Center was met with scattered applause and loud boos from the crowd with fans on social media branding the decision as a ‘robbery’.

And Reyes has spoken out about the fight and has made clear that he believes he should have been the victor.

‘I feel good about what I went out there and did,’ he told MMA Fighting. ‘No matter what the judges say, I went out there and I won that fight. But I don’t have a belt and that’s the reality of the situation.

‘The reality of the situation is that he’s still the champ. I’ve got to get better. I’ve got to try to get this rematch going and I’ve got to finish him next time.

‘I’m not just buying into the hype because immediately after the fight, my post-fight interview, I said I won 3-2.

‘I’ll stick by that until the end. There’s nobody that can convince me otherwise. I was in there with him.

‘But f*** I can’t reverse what the judges did or say. It really sucks. It’s disappointing, but like I said, I’m proud of what I did.

‘If you’re going to lose, that’s probably the best way you could possibly lose. It happened to be a loss to Jon Jones, and it was the most controversial decision this year or last year. It is what it is.’

Earlier this week Jones blasted those doubting his victory stating that his opponent and fanbase should be ‘mad at Dom’s conditioning guy’.

And UFC commentator Joe Rogan accused judges of not understanding martial arts following Jones’ controversial victory.