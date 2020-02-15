RFU deny they held talks with South Africa director Rassie Erasmus over replacing Eddie Jones 

The Rugby Football Union have dismissed dismissed reports from South Africa that they are in talks with Rassie Erasmus about succeeding Eddie Jones as England head coach from 2021.

There were claims that leading officials from the union had met World Cup winning coach Erasmus before England faced Scotland at Murrayfield.

However, RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney said: ‘The reports are 100 per cent inaccurate. There has been no meeting. There have been no talks whatsoever about any position at the RFU.’

Jones is under contract until August 2021 and there is uncertainty about whether he will stay on until the next World Cup in 2023.

Erasmus was in the stands at Murrayfield, with Scotland touring his country in July, for Tests in Cape Town and Durban.

He also tried to shut down the speculation. Posting a video on Twitter of him addressing the Springbok squad last summer, he wrote: ‘Not sure I would know what to say to any other team before a World Cup final. Not happening!’