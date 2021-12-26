Ric Flair, a WWE legend, insists that his daughter Charlotte will never leave Vince McMahon’s company.

The 12-time world champion has been linked to a surprise move to AEW, but her father dismissed the possibility, saying, “she’s the happiest she’s ever been.”

Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast recently featured Hall-of-Famer Ric Flair.

And the 16-time world champion was adamant that his daughter would remain in the United States.

“Everybody wants to start some s*** that doesn’t exist,” Flair said of the RAW Women’s champion.

“Charlotte [Charlotte’s real name] would never leave there,” says Ashley.

“She’s happier than she’s ever been, and they obviously aren’t mad at me [otherwise Charlotte wouldn’t have won her 12th title]… I was so excited.”

“I had no idea.”

I was really looking forward to seeing her, and this is the first one I’ve missed.”

Flair’s WWE contract expired in August.

Although the circumstances surrounding his departure were unclear, the Nature Boy’s historic run with the promotion came to an end.

It was suggested that the WWE brass had relieved the hero of his duties, but Flair, who is making money with his new podcast, has categorically denied this.

“I made more money in the first week of our podcast than I did in my first year of wrestling in 1973, so I’ll be OK,” the 72-year-old superstar said.

“No one fired me on the day I requested my release; it was my request.”

“Let’s just say I signed a contract for three years that paid me more money than I was making there, so let’s just leave it at that.”

“Ryan Fiterman of Fiterman Sports in Houston, Texas, is the guy I work for.

“Money isn’t a problem.”

