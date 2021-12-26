Ricardo Pereira breaks his leg in a horrific tackle by Liverpool’s Tyler Morton that only earned him a yellow card.

Ricardo Pereira breaks his leg in a horrific tackle by Liverpool’s Tyler Morton, which only earned him a yellow card.

Tyler Morton assaulted RICARDO PEREIRA and broke his leg with a two-footed lunge.

During last week’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Anfield, the Liverpool youngster launched into the repulsive tackle.

With both feet off the ground, he jumped into Ricardo’s leg, leaving the Leicester defender writhing in pain and needing to be helped off.

Despite having a perfect view of the incident, referee Andy Madley decided that the foul was only worthy of a yellow card.

After his side’s 6-3 defeat at Manchester City, Rodgers revealed the extent of the injury.

“Ricardo Pereira will be out for six to eight weeks,” he stated.

“Given how hard he’s worked, that’s extremely frustrating for him.”

“It’s a fractured fibula, and he’s lucky it’s not worse for the referee not to see that.”

Ricardo, 28, tore his ACL in 2020 and has struggled to regain his previous form since.

This latest injury is yet another setback for Leicester, who already have Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, James Justin, and Caglar Soyuncu on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Ryan Bertrand hobbled away from the Etihad warm-up.

Jurgen Klopp, especially this season, has been quick to criticize referees and opponents for fouls on his own players.

After Harry Kane escaped a red card against the Reds last Sunday, he raged at referee Paul Tierney, accusing him of not being ‘objective.’

Despite Pereira limping off injured as the Reds advanced to the semi-finals on penalties, neither the German nor midfielder Morton made any public comments or apologised to him.

I’m thankful it’s not a season-ending tackle or an ACL, even though I’ll be out for a while.

If Morton plays in Tuesday’s Premier League match against Leicester at the King Power Stadium, he will undoubtedly be booed by the home fans.

Ricardo, a Portuguese right-back, took to Instagram to criticize the referee’s call on the horrific foul.

“Perspectives,” he penned.

You could say I’m unlucky for coming off in my return game, and part of me is, but after what could have been a season-ending tackle or an ACL tear, I’m thankful it wasn’t either of those things, even if I’ll be out for a while.

“It’s all about perspective, as I always say.”

“It was just a yellow card for some.”

Justin, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jose Fonte, and Joao Cancelo were among those who congratulated him on his new job.

