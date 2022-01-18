Rich Bisaccia Talks About His Raiders’ Elegant Postgame Move

Rich Bisaccia Discusses His Raiders’ Classy Postgame Move

Following the Raiders’ playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, a photo of interim head coach Rich Bisaccia in his hotel room went viral over the weekend.

Bisaccia can be seen in the photograph writing handwritten notes to each of his players, thanking them for their contributions throughout the season.

Now we know more about the letters and how Bisaccia’s photo was leaked in the first place.

“First and foremost, the handwritten letters,” Bisaccia told Raider Maven’s Hondo Carpenter, “the way that got out was my daughter and I were in the hotel room, it was really early in the morning, and I was in the process of finishing up some of the letters that I had started during the week.”

“And she obviously thought that was a pretty good deal, so she posted it on her personal Facebook page, which we discussed afterward.”

Rich Bisaccia Addresses His Classy Postgame Move With Raiders

Rich Bisaccia Addresses His Classy Postgame Move With Raiders