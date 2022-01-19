Rich Bisaccia’s Status With The Raiders: A Report

Rich Bisaccia, the interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, will meet with ownership today for an “official” interview for the full-time head coaching position.

After taking over for Jon Gruden, Bisaccia did an excellent job, leading the Raiders to the playoffs with a 7-5 record.

In the NFL, however, it is uncommon for an interim coach to be promoted to the permanent position of head coach.

We can expect the Raiders to move on from Bisaccia, according to the latest information from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The 61-year-old longtime assistant, according to Rapoprt, is fighting an “uphill battle” to keep her job.

“From what I’ve seen, he’s not likely to stay with the Raiders,” Rapoport said on TV this afternoon.

Report: Where The Raiders Stand With Rich Bisaccia

Report: Where The Raiders Stand With Rich Bisaccia