Rich Riley, a multimillionaire from the United States, is hoping to save Wayne Rooney’s Derby County from liquidation with a £7 million windfall in order to avoid being kicked out of the English Football League.

The ‘angel investor’ and former CEO of a major computer company is looking into ways to get the funds to the Rams before they are kicked out of the EFL.

As we previously reported, the league has set a February 1 deadline for the club to raise enough funds to complete its fixtures.

Riley is closely linked to a group put together by Andy Appleby, the former Derby chairman.

They would be in pole position to buy the Championship strugglers if they paid the money.

The consortium met with the EFL and was close to reaching an agreement until the administrators ran into issues with Middlesbrough and Wycombe compensation claims.

Derby could finalize the deal before Saturday’s Derby County derby against Nottingham Forest, easing the pressure on player sales this month.

Quantuma County officials are considering THREE candidates.

But no one wants to commit until the Boro and Wycombe feud is resolved.

Riley, on the other hand, will deposit the funds and then investigate the problem.

Meanwhile, Derby has been threatened with extinction within the next ten days.

As the true extent of their dire financial situation becomes clear, they may run out of cash by February.

The club, the EFL, Middlesbrough, and other Championship rivals are also embroiled in a major feud.