Richard Arnold, the new Man Utd manager, wants Erik ten Hag to be the next permanent manager, but the players want Mauricio Pochettino.

New Manchester United manager Richard Arnold wants Erik ten Hag to be the next permanent manager, but the players want Mauricio Pochettino.

Richard Arnold, the new chairman of Manchester United, is backing Ralf Rangnick’s pursuit of Erik ten Hag as the club’s next permanent manager.

Many United players want Mauricio Pochettino, the former Tottenham Hotspur manager, to take over when Rangnick’s interim tenure ends.

But Arnold, who has taken over as senior executive at Old Trafford from Ed Woodward, has been swayed by Rangnick’s support for Ajax manager Ten Hag, 52.

Following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, Woodward pushed for Pochettino to be brought in from Paris Saint-Germain.

When that proved impossible, there were still plans to sign players in January who would be ready to go as soon as Poch took over in June.

However, when his term as manager ends, Rangnick believes Ten Hag is the right man to lead a long-term revival.

The two most powerful men at Old Trafford are faced with far more than just appointing a new manager.

United are in desperate need of a new center-forward, but it appears that Erling Haaland will not be joining them.

Alexander Isak of Real Sociedad is one of the candidates being considered, but the club needs someone who can deliver right away, not a youngster who will take time to adjust.

Arnold and Rangnick must also figure out what will happen to Paul Pogba.

The 28-year-old Frenchman has expressed an interest in staying after his contract expires in June.

Pogba has returned to action after a long layoff due to a thigh injury, but he’ll have to perform well to persuade United that he and his agent, Mino Raiola, deserve the kind of money they’ll be demanding.

