Richard Keogh to cancel TV gig after Derby warned their former captain not to accept pundit role

Derby have written to former captain Richard Keogh to warn him about taking a pundit’s role for their home game against Fulham on Friday – with Keogh now unlikely to accept the offer.

Keogh is contesting his sacking by Derby last autumn, in the aftermath of a team bonding night in September. The 33-year-old is currently progressing with his recovery from serious knee injuries.

Sportsmail understands Keogh had been invited by Sky Sports to analyse the Championship fixture at Pride Park on Friday, when he was expected only to discuss the game in question, rather than the events that took place earlier this season.

When Derby were informed of the possible studio line-up – as is normal for televised fixtures – it is thought they wrote to Keogh to remind him of the sensitive nature of the ongoing case.

But as things stand Keogh, after considering the matter carefully, is believed to have decided not to break his silence: the defender has not spoken publicly since he left the club.

After Derby refused in November to reconsider their decision to dismiss him, Keogh took his case to the EFL, who have yet to set a date for a hearing.

Keogh departed Pride Park in October when he decided not to accept the offer of a vastly reduced salary for the remainder of his £1.3million-a-year contract, which was due to expire at the end of next season.

The Ireland international, 33, was in the back seat of Tom Lawrence’s car when it crashed into a lamp post after the night out on September 24.

Lawrence, the Wales forward, and team-mate Mason Bennett were fined, banned from driving for two years and ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid for their part in the car crash, which happened on the A6.

The pair appeared in court on October 15 after being charged with drink driving. Derby also fined Lawrence and Bennett six weeks’ wages each.

Keogh had been at Derby since July 2012, joining from Coventry in a deal worth about £1million.