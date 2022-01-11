Richard Sherman’s Future With The Buccaneers Has Been Decided

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed defensive back Richard Sherman with the expectation that he would be a leader on the field.

This postseason, however, his impact will have to come from the bench.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Buccaneers placed Sherman on injured reserve.

His time in the spotlight has passed.

Sherman only played 29 snaps in Tampa Bay’s final 12 regular-season games.

He just couldn’t seem to stay healthy on a regular basis.

The Buccaneers are likely to ask Sherman to stay on as a defensive mentor for the secondary’s younger players.

The #Bucs activated OLB Shaq Barrett from the COVID list, but placed veteran CB Richard Sherman on injured reserve — ending his season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2022