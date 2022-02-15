Rick Pitino expresses his thoughts on this year’s Kentucky team in no uncertain terms.

Rick Pitino expresses his thoughts on this year’s Kentucky team.

Although Kentucky fans have mixed feelings about Rick Pitino, everyone in Big Blue Nation should like what their former coach has to say about this year’s Wildcats.

Pitino has been keeping an eye on Kentucky, despite being busy with his own Iona team, and he appears to like what he sees.

On Monday night, Pitino tweeted, “This is the best Kentucky team I’ve seen in years.”

“At both ends, they defend, shoot, and are fundamentally sound.

One of my five that has the potential to cut down the nets!! Gonzaga, too – the other three I want to see more of – one is on the East Coast and it isn’t Iona.”

Rick Pitino Makes His Opinion On This Year’s Kentucky Team Very Clear

