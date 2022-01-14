Rick Pitino’s Message To One Former Player Is Hilarious

Check out Rick Pitino’s hilarious message to one of his former players.

Rick Pitino, the head coach at Iona, isn’t known for his sense of humor.

But he reminded everyone that he has one, which he sent to one of his former players with a rather amusing message.

Pitino “apologized” for not watching Washington Wizards forward Montrezl Harrell’s games recently on Twitter.

He then joked that after getting a “raise” from Iona, he now has the NBA package and praised his former Louisville star.

“Please accept my apologies for not watching Wizards games with my National Champion power forward Montrezl Harrell.

Pitino wrote, “I now have the NBA package – Iona gave me a raise – go get’em big fella! They don’t make them like you anymore!”

Pitino would definitely need the “NBA package” to see his former star pupil, as Harrell is on his fourth team in five years.

Though, with his wealth, you’d think he’d be able to afford it without needing an Iona raise.

Interesting…

