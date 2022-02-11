Ricky Hatton, now 43 years old, is set to make a sensational boxing comeback.

Ricky Hatton, 43, is set to make a sensational boxing comeback after a long retirement.

At the age of 43, RICKY HATTON is set to make a sensational comeback to the ring later this year.

The legendary Manchester Hitman retired from boxing in 2012 after a ninth-round loss to Vyacheslav Senchenko, but he has maintained a reasonable level of fitness.

And later this year, the former two-weight world champion will face fellow boxing legend Marco Antonio Barrera in an exhibition bout.

SunSport understands that negotiations for a shock bout with the 48-year-old Mexican have progressed to the final stages, but no agreement has yet been reached.

Hatton’s impending return is the latest in a long line of boxing legends to return to the ring.

Former heavyweight champions Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr started the trend when they returned for a lucrative exhibition bout in November 2020.

Last year, ex-Tyson rival Evander Holyfield made a surprise return to the ring at the age of 58, but was defeated by former UFC light-heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort.

Oscar De La Hoya has also set his sights on a comeback fight, which was scheduled to take place against Belfort before he was admitted to the hospital with Covid.

Last year, Hatton teased a return to the ring, saying, “I am all for these dream fights we keep hearing about.”

“I’ve had kids approach me and say, ‘I’ve seen your fights on video, but I’ve never seen you live!’

“I believe that is why I enjoy these exhibitions.

“You’re not going to see your heroes get seriously hurt, but it is a chance to see them showcase their skills one last time and raise some money for charity, so I’m all for it.”

“For me, there are a couple of options.

“If we’re talking about domestic boxing, I’d still like to see Joe Calzaghe take on Carl Froch.

“They were on the verge of fighting; Joe was nearing the end, and Carl was approaching the front.

“There are always those what-ifs, so I think a fight between those two would be quite entertaining for fight fans.”

“We’ve heard talk of Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield in the heavyweight division.”

“Tyson blew the cobwebs off against Roy Jones Jr, and Evander always looks great on social media.”

“He’s always on the pads, always training.”

But I’m not sure Evander has enough ear to do 8 or 10 rounds!”

OTHER SUBSCRIBERS