Ricky Ponting slams England, James Anderson on Covid, and Bumble’s county solution in the Ashes 2022 news roundup

Ponting condemns England and offers two suggestions for how they can avoid a repeat of the disastrous series in four years.

Ricky Ponting has declared England to be the worst touring team he has ever seen in Australia.

The Australian great, who could take over as England coach if Chris Silverwood is fired, also slammed the tourists’ batting line-up after they lost the Ashes series in just 12 days.

Only Joe Root and Dawid Malan have averaged more than 30 this year, and England collapsed spectacularly on the third day in Melbourne, being skittled for 68, their lowest total in Australia since 1904.

“I haven’t seen a worse-performing team in Australia than what I’ve seen in the last three games,” Ponting told Cricket.com.au.

“I’ve seen some of the English top-order batters on the last couple of tours, and without naming names, there are some techniques there that I just know aren’t going to hold up at Test level.”

“What happened at the MCG was a result of difficult conditions and world-class bowlers facing sub-standard techniques.”

“At Test level, they’re not facing the little swing dibbly-dobblers that get them out over there [in county cricket].”

They’ll be up against bowling experts.

Their batting is just not good enough, based on what I’ve seen.”

Since the defeat in Melbourne, there has been plenty of introspection about county cricket and whether it is producing Test-ready players.

One solution, according to Ponting, is to implement the Kookaburra ball in the County Championship, similar to how Australia implemented the Dukes in 2016-17 to help prepare their batters for the 2019 Ashes.

“This is something we’ve gone through in Australia,” Ponting added.

“If you go back a few years to when we were struggling in England, we changed the conditions, the ball, everything because we were struggling in those conditions.”

“England might want to consider how they can make their conditions more conducive to ours.”

They still play well in England, but not so much when they come here – so maybe they’ll use the Kookaburra ball more.

“Perhaps they flatten the wickets a little to reduce the amount of bounce.”

