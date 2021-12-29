Ricky Rubio’s Injuries Have Been Announced by the Cavaliers
Ricky Rubio, the point guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers, appeared to suffer a serious knee injury on Tuesday night.
His knee buckled on him as he drove in the lane.
Rubio’s MRI results confirmed the Cavs’ worst fears, unfortunately.
Because of a torn ACL, the veteran guard will miss the rest of the 2021-22 season.
Rubio and the Cavaliers have been dealt a devastating blow.
Rubio had a fantastic season, averaging 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per contest.
Rubio had 27 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans before suffering a knee injury.
Cavs Announce Crushing Ricky Rubio Injury News
Cleveland Cavaliers say Ricky Rubio tore his ACL and will miss remainder of season.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 29, 2021