Ricky Rubio’s Injuries Have Been Announced by the Cavaliers

Ricky Rubio, the point guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers, appeared to suffer a serious knee injury on Tuesday night.

His knee buckled on him as he drove in the lane.

Rubio’s MRI results confirmed the Cavs’ worst fears, unfortunately.

Because of a torn ACL, the veteran guard will miss the rest of the 2021-22 season.

Rubio and the Cavaliers have been dealt a devastating blow.

Rubio had a fantastic season, averaging 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Rubio had 27 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans before suffering a knee injury.

Cavs Announce Crushing Ricky Rubio Injury News

