Ricky Seals-Jones’ Injuries are Updated by Washington

In the first half of today’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team, Washington tight end Ricky Seals-Jones collided with a cameraman, which was quite frightening.

On an incomplete pass in the redzone, Seals-Jones collided with a cameraman.

On the play, Seals-Jones and the cameraperson both appeared to be hurt.

Seals-Jones had to be stretchered off the field after being placed on a board.

Shortly after, the team made the much-anticipated announcement: he is out for the rest of the game.

Seals-Jones has been ruled out with a neck injury, according to the Washington Football Team on Twitter.

And he’ll almost certainly be out of commission beyond today.

Washington Announces Ricky Seals-Jones Injury Update

Washington Announces Ricky Seals-Jones Injury Update