Ried makes another application: clubs should be able to end the season without sanctions

“We cannot ignore the virus, but we can make the best of the situation,” explains SVR Presidium member Robert Tremel. SV Ried therefore requests that ghost games do not have to be played in the stadiums mentioned, since the rental costs for individual clubs would be an economic burden. A survey by the Footballers ‘Association, the players’ union, has shown that many players are also willing to pay clubs wages. “We are aware that these facilities will not be sufficient for all clubs. Therefore, according to our application, clubs should be able to leave the competition without sanctions. The championship can then be played with fewer clubs – similar to the master group in the tipico Bundesliga – ”said Tremel.

“Football is our association’s purpose. Our players also want to end the season on the pitch. If we cannot continue to play the championship and then possibly cannot play a game for more than half a year, this will certainly not only have a negative impact on the finances of our club, but also on the sporting development of our players, ”emphasizes SVR CFO Roland Daxl.

The application will be submitted on time for the club conference on May 12, 2020.

Last week, Rieder and Austria Klagenfurt submitted an application to increase the tipico Bundesliga to 14 clubs if the season could not be ended.

Article picture: GEPA