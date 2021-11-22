Right now, Dan Orlovsky is the MVP of the NFL.

Right now, Dan Orlovsky is the NFL MVP.

There have been a lot of great seasons in the NFL this year, but one in particular stands out to ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky.

On Monday morning, he appeared on the network’s Get Up and stated that Jonathan Taylor is the NFL MVP right now.

Orlovsky stated, “Jonathan Taylor is the MVP of the NFL.”

“I’ll say it once more.

Jonathan Taylor is the NFL MVP after yesterday’s performance. This is the best run-blocking offensive line in the league, and it’s been the best offense in the league for the past two months.”

On 32 carries, Taylor racked up 185 yards and four touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills defense on Sunday.

He became the first player to break 1,000 yards on the ground this season, and the defense had no answer for him.

Taylor’s sixth 100-yard game in 11 games with the Colts.

For the Colts, he’s been a one-man wrecking crew, and he’s arguably the most important reason why their season has turned around.

Indianapolis was 3-5 just a few weeks ago, and had gone 1-4 in its previous five games.

As he’s gotten better, so has the team, and it’s starting to look like a playoff sleeper.

On 193 carries, Taylor has 1,122 yards and 13 touchdowns.

