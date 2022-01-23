Right now, everyone is saying the same thing about Ryan Tannehill.

Right now, everyone is praising Ryan Tannehill for his performance.

The current score shows a 10-point difference between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans, but the quarterback talent gap is much larger.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has 266 yards on 2027 passing yards halfway through the third quarter.

On 714 passing yards, Titans QB Ryan Tannehill has 92 yards and two interceptions (one on the first play of the game).

Tannehill’s lackluster performance has piqued the interest of NFL fans all over the league.

“One team has a good quarterback, while the other does not.”

One fan wrote, “That’s the difference.”

“Ryan Tannehill has lost his third consecutive playoff game.”

“It’s time to have an open and honest discussion about Ryan Tannehill’s lack of ability as a quarterback,” said another.

Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Ryan Tannehill Right Now

