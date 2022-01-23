Right now, it’s snowing at Lambeau Field.

It’s snowing right now at Lambeau Field.

Is a January playoff game at Lambeau Field really complete without some snow? As the Packers and Niners emerged from the tunnel for the second half, flurries began to fall in the Frozen Tundra.

49ers reporter David Lombardi tweeted, “Here’s the snow at Lambeau.”

Look: It’s Snowing At Lambeau Field Right Now

