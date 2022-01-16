Right now, Jim Harbaugh’s Raiders fans are saying the same thing.

Currently, Raiders fans are saying the same thing about Jim Harbaugh.

Fans of the Raiders are eager for the Jim Harbaugh era to begin.

With only two minutes remaining in Las Vegas’ Wild Card playoff game, the Black Hole is already urging the team’s brass to pursue Michigan’s head coach.

One Raiders fan tweeted, “Yeah, Raiders better go after Jim Harbaugh ASAP.”

Raiders Fans Are Saying The Same Thing About Jim Harbaugh Right Now

Yeah, Raiders better go after Jim Harbaugh ASAP. — Sabrina (@StuffSabSays) January 16, 2022

If the Raiders lose this game you have to believe that their Owner is gonna go get Jim Harbaugh — Chargers Draft SZN (@sgmbraves2) January 16, 2022

Jim Harbaugh you are a Las Vegas Raider — Bellinger’s minecraft world (@bellingersworId) January 15, 2022