Right now, the NFL world is speculating about the Raiders and Chargers.

Right now, the NFL world is speculating on the Raiders and Chargers.

On Sunday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Baltimore Ravens in overtime, putting Ben Roethlisberger and company one step closer to a playoff berth.

In fact, except for one unexpected result on Sunday Night Football this evening, Pittsburgh has already secured a playoff berth.

The Steelers will make the playoffs as long as the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers do not tie on Sunday night.

NFL World Speculating About Raiders, Chargers Right Now

