Right now, the NFL world is speculating about the Raiders and Chargers.

Right now, the NFL world is speculating on the Raiders and Chargers.
On Sunday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Baltimore Ravens in overtime, putting Ben Roethlisberger and company one step closer to a playoff berth.
In fact, except for one unexpected result on Sunday Night Football this evening, Pittsburgh has already secured a playoff berth.
The Steelers will make the playoffs as long as the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers do not tie on Sunday night.
NFL World Speculating About Raiders, Chargers Right Now
NFL World Speculating About Raiders, Chargers Right Now
UPDATE on the AFC Playoff Picture
1. @Titans (#1 seed clinched)
2. @Chiefs (#2 seed clinched)
3. @BuffaloBills
4. @Bengals
5. @Patriots
6. @Chargers (need to win/tie)
7. @Raiders (need to win/tie)
IN THE HUNT
8. @Steelers (need LAC-LV to not end in tie)
— NFL (@NFL) January 9, 2022
Interested to see the results. If you are a Raiders or Charges fan, do your want your team to:
— Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) January 9, 2022
Reasons the Raiders and Chargers should agree to kneel it out tonight and tie:
– Both teams automatically make the playoffs
– Starters get rest and avoid injury for said playoffs
– Get to be apart of a game that will be talked about forever
– It would objectively be incredible
— Eric Storms (@eric__storms) January 9, 2022