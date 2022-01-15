Rio Ferdinand, a Manchester United legend, names Cristiano Ronaldo in his Team of the Year, but leaves Lionel Messi out following his tumultuous time at PSG.

RIO FERDINAND made the bold decision to leave out Lionel Messi, the 2021 Ballon d’Or winner, from his Team of the Year, instead opting for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi’s form has dipped since his summer transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, according to the former Manchester United star, who has only six goals and five assists for the French club.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has 14 goals for United and has helped the club reach the Champions League knockout stages.

“Messi, since he’s been at PSG, can’t be in the conversation – because of how badly he’s done after the transfer window in terms of goals and assists,” Ferdinand explained to FIVE.

“Man United will be eliminated from the Champions League if [Ronaldo] doesn’t play.”

[Salah] is the best player in the Premier League.

“He’s been nothing short of extraordinary.”

He’s annihilated anyone who stands in his way.

“This guy is so methodical.”

Mo Salah and Robert Lewandowski were also chosen ahead of Messi, and Ferdinand ran out of superlatives to describe the Bayern Munich striker.

“There’s not enough I could say about this guy,” Ferdinand added.

“In Europe’s top five leagues, he scored the most league goals of any player.”

That’s all I have to say on the subject.

“Without a doubt, he wins.”

Thomas Muller, a teammate of Lewandowski’s, was also included in Ferdinand’s squad, playing in a midfield with N’Golo Kante and Marco Verratti.

Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy is named in goal, giving the defense an all-Premier League look.

Antonio Rudiger was chosen alongside Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, and Joao Cancelo of Manchester City.

