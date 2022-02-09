Rio Ferdinand and other ex-players slam England defender Harry Maguire, saying he’s ‘not good enough to play for Man Utd.’

Rio Ferdinand and other ex-players have slammed England defender Harry Maguire, saying he’s not good enough to play for Manchester United.

The Red Devils’ captain put in a poor performance as his team squandered a half-time lead at Turf Moor against Burnley.

Jay Rodriguez equalized for the hosts two minutes after the restart, and Maguire, 28, was at fault.

And his most recent blunder did not go unnoticed by onlookers.

“You’ve seen that [below-par performances] this season,” BT Sport pundit Ferdinand, 43, said.

“I’m not sure if it’s a physical and mental hangover from the Euros,” he says.

There hasn’t been the kind of consistency you’d expect from a player of that caliber.

“He will take responsibility for that behind closed doors.”

He doesn’t have to come out here and go crazy; he’ll figure it out on his own.

“He’s lucky to stay on the pitch after the challenge he made just over the halfway line because I believe the striker is running in on goal.”

It’s a performance he’d like to forget as soon as possible and move on to the next game.

However, such things do occur.”

“This touch across Maguire takes him completely out of it,” Ferdinand said of Burnley’s goal.

“I don’t believe Maguire was fast enough to intervene once the situation had gotten out of his control.”

“It’s all about putting a stop to it at the source.”

Keep him facing [away from]the goal once he has the big nine.

“He’s got (Scott) McTominay’s security in front of him, so he can deal with him a little bit.”

These are minor blunders that lead to major events.”

Former United ace Kleberson, speaking to Paddy Power, admitted that he believes his old team needs to replace Maguire entirely.

“Manchester United need to make some signings at centre-back to replace Harry Maguire,” he said.

They require someone who is faster and stronger in the air.

“He’s a fantastic player and leader, but there are far too many times when he falls short, particularly when playing one-on-one or against fast players.

He is in desperate need of assistance in his defense.

“They need someone in the air who is faster and stronger, who can predict what will happen and stop counterattacks.”

“I like Matthijs de Ligt; Manchester United attempted to sign him a few years ago, but it didn’t work out.

“Manchester United is in desperate need of a player like him.”

They must appoint someone to do a better job.”

United’s strikers, on the other hand, were also to blame, according to Maguire, for not being “clinical” enough.

“We can’t give up a goal in that…,” he said.

