Rio Ferdinand backs his former Manchester United boss David Moyes to succeed at West Ham 

Rio Ferdinand has backed his former Manchester United manager David Moyes, calling him the ‘right man’ for West Ham.

Moyes is heading into a pivotal week for the Hammers featuring a London Stadium double header, starting with Wednesday’s visit of runaway league leaders Liverpool before they host fellow strugglers Brighton on Saturday.

Moyes made an immediate impact after being re-appointed as Manuel Pellegrini’s successor, inspiring West Ham to a 4-0 win against Bournemouth in his first game in charge.

Only one more victory, at Gillingham in the FA Cup third round, has followed though and they were knocked out in round four by West Brom on Saturday.

Hammers academy graduate and former England captain Ferdinand said: ‘You just need someone you can relate to and who you can believe in and trust and you want to play for and David Moyes at this moment seems to be that right man.’

West Ham are out of the relegation zone only on goal difference and Ferdinand said: ‘There’s huge scope to climb the table. A couple of wins and you jump four or five or six places so that’s all you have to think about.

‘That’s the motivation, that’s the incentive for these players: to get a little bit of momentum in this team and you’re in a different position in the league, so it’s all to play for.’

Mark Noble was fuming following West Ham’s FA Cup exit but Ferdinand insisted West Ham’s captain has been more upbeat in their conversations.

‘I’ve spoken to Nobes who’s obviously a friend of mine at West Ham and immediately he’s said they can feel the structure a lot more at this club and the players are enjoying it,’ Ferdinand said.

‘Progression is what the club are looking for, progression and stabilisation in this league and then move on from next season.

‘At the end of the day big money has been spent here at West Ham. Huge money has been spent and the investment (nearly £215m net since 2016) is there.

‘It’s about getting it right, the right recruitment, the right players to come in and blend with the players they’ve got.’