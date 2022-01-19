Rio Ferdinand has told Manchester United’s board of directors to intervene and’shut down’ Anthony Martial if he continues to lie about his refusal to play.

Rio Ferdinand has called on the Manchester United board to intervene and’shut down’ Anthony Martial if he is lying about his refusal to play.

After Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa, interim manager Ralf Rangnick revealed that the French forward was unwilling to travel with the team.

“He didn’t want to be in the squad,” the German manager said of his absence following the disappointing performance at Villa Park.

“Normally, he would have been in the squad, but he didn’t want to.”

“That’s why he didn’t join us on our journey yesterday [Friday].”

Martial, who is 26 years old, was incensed by Rangnick’s comments and took to social media to refute them.

“I will never refuse to play a match for Man United,” the Juventus and Barcelona target wrote on his Instagram story.

“I’ve been here for seven years and I’ve never disrespected the club or the fans, and I’ll never disrespect them again.”

After a showdown between Rangnick and Martial, Ferdinand has now spoken out on the subject.

“Do you know what? That situation there is a perfect example for the hierarchy of that football club,” Ferdinand said on the Vibe with Five YouTube channel.

“If Martial isn’t telling the truth when he says he’s never refused to play or disrespected the club, then someone from that football club needs to come out and put this to rest.”

“They need to be completely transparent, draw a line in the sand, raise a flag, and say, ‘This is us, and this is where we are.'”

“Rangnick has come out with what he said at the moment, and Martial has responded by basically saying the manager is lying.”

“Someone needs to come out today or tomorrow and say something; you can’t have a player dismissing what you say.”

There’s no way.

“If it’s true, he needs to be taken down.”

If Rangnick is correct, no player should be permitted to speak in such a manner.

“I’m baffled.”

Manchester United will not tolerate such behavior from its players.

In this situation, there is a true and a false, and I want to know which is which.”

Martial, who has told Rangnick that he wants to leave the Theatre of Dreams this month, has appeared in just seven Premier League games this season.

He hasn’t played for United since his brief appearance in…

