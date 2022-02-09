Rio Ferdinand of Manchester United selects his top three goalkeepers in the world, including Chelsea’s Mendy.

Rio Ferdinand picks his top three goalkeepers in the world, including Chelsea’s Mendy.

RIO FERDINAND has named Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy among the world’s best goalkeepers.

Since his arrival at Stamford Bridge in September 2020, the Senegalese goalkeeper has been a rock in goal for the Blues.

Mendy, 29, was instrumental in his country’s Africa Cup of Nations victory last weekend, earning him the top spot on Ferdinand’s list of top-three keepers ahead of Ederson and David de Gea.

“If I was picking a goalkeeper right now in the world, I think my top three ‘keepers would be – and maybe people say you’re biased because of the Premier League – Mendy, Ederson, and, on form right now, De Gea,” he said on Rio Ferdinand presents Five.

“For me, Mendy stands out, especially in the last year, when he’s been flawless.”

In Senegal’s successful AFCON campaign, Mendy kept three clean sheets and saved a crucial fourth penalty from Egypt in the final.

Former Nigeria goalkeeper Jay-Jay Okocha believes he is the best goalkeeper in the world right now, thanks to his performance in the tournament.

“Since he signed for Chelsea, his potential has come out, and we knew very little about him before that,” he told SuperSport.

“It just goes to show that when you’re in a good league and competing every week, you keep improving.”

“He proved in this competition that he is the best goalkeeper in the world, and I believe that award was given to him because of the number of clean sheets he kept.”

“If you don’t concede goals, you give yourself a chance to win matches, and he saved that penalty to give his country a chance to score the game-winning goal.”

“In this tournament, we’ve seen a lot of good keepers, but deservedly, he’s the keeper of the tournament,” says the coach.

After the final, Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly echoed Okocha’s sentiments, saying: “It was a tough game and a tough tournament.”

“With our team and our strength, we were able to make it.”

We win the title because our goalkeeper is the best in the world.

“We’re overjoyed.

We knew the Africa Cup of Nations would be difficult to win, but we did it today.

“This title was well-deserved by our team.”

We’d been looking for something like this for a long time, and we finally found it.

“This group is incredible.”

