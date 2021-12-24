Rio Ferdinand reveals Sir Alex Ferguson’s ruthless dismissal of Roy Keane at Manchester United.

Rio Ferdinand, a Manchester United legend, reveals Sir Alex Ferguson’s ruthless sacking of Roy Keane.

Sir Alex Ferguson axed Roy Keane in a BRUTAL way, according to RIO FERDINAND.

Following the Irishman’s rant about young players not performing in 2005, the pair had an infamous spat at Old Trafford.

Keane is said to have singled out several players in a never-aired MUTV interview.

However, it put him at odds with Ferguson, who had a heated exchange with Keane, whose contract was about to expire anyway.

Ferguson was left to inform the players of the midfield commander’s departure after he was told he needed to leave United.

“The club didn’t want [it]to go out because the manager thought it was disrespectful to the team,” Ferdinand recalled.

“He told the players the next day that Roy Keane would never return to Man Utd.”

In his book The Second Half, Keane claims to have had a falling out with Carlos Queiroz, Ferguson’s trusted lieutenant at the time.

After joining United from Nottingham Forest in 1993, he played 326 games for the club, but his move to Celtic did not go as planned due to his ongoing hip injuries.

“He was captain of Man United,” Ferdinand added.

For a long time, he was the best player United had.

“It was a message to the next generation: never think you’re bigger than this group.”

“You will go because you aren’t.”

I just informed the captain that he will not be returning.

“What are your plans now?”

Wayne Rooney and Mikael Silvestre have also weighed in on the Fergie-Keane brawl.