Rio Ferdinand slams Manchester United’s ’embarrassing’ handling of Solskjaer’s sacking: ‘I want to be positive, but I can’t.’

Rio Ferdinand slams Manchester United for their ’embarrassing’ handling of Solskjaer’s sacking: ‘I want to be positive, but I can’t.’

RIO FERDINAND has called Manchester United’s handling of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure ’embarrassing.’

After weeks of pressure, the Norwegian was finally fired on Sunday, 24 hours after they were thrashed 4-1 at Watford.

Mauricio Pochettino and Brendan Rodgers are the frontrunners to succeed him, with Michael Carrick serving as an interim manager.

United’s legendary ex-defender, on the other hand, has slammed the Old Trafford hierarchy for failing to plan ahead.

“All of a sudden, the game happens and we lose, and the club makes a decision,” he said on Vibe with Five.

It’s all about reaction.

Nothing has been prepared in advance.

Even the management situation, haven’t you looked into it yet?

“You recognize a particular candidate and are aware of his or her qualifications.

It’s almost as if they’re saying, “Oh, this result happened, we’re going to fire Ole, and now we’re looking for someone to take over.”

We’ll appoint an interim before appointing a manager.’

“‘It’s actually humiliating.’

You’re just trying to protect the club and be upbeat, but I can’t.

Surely there’s a candidate who should have been identified weeks ago because you saw what was going to happen?

“You notice the club isn’t performing well, and you have a two-week international break ahead of you.”

It’s the ideal time to begin circling and identifying the next candidate.

If you don’t do anything with the orchestra, you can’t keep changing conductors.”

“Man United has always been a team associated with being best in class, elite in all aspects of the club – whether it’s the business angle, the commercial angle, or on the pitch,” Ferdinand continued.

“Right now, in all of those areas, it’s everything but that.”

That is the source of my concern.

Every nook and cranny appears to be dwindling.

“Yes, the commercial side of things is doing well, but Man United is a global brand, so that’s to be expected.”

It’s everything but when it comes to making decisions and being decisive.”

