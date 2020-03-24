Rio gives one reason Man Utd should sign Grealish over Maddison

Rio Ferdinand claims Jack Grealish “just edges” James Maddison in terms of playmakers Manchester United are thought to be targeting.

Both have been linked with a move to Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues his rebuild at the club.

Maddison has helped Leicester to third in the Premier League, while Grealish has been Villa’s standout player in their battle to avoid the drop.

Maddison has fired Leicester to third in the Premier League table this season while Grealish has been Villa’s star performer in their battle against relegation.

And Ferdinand believes his former club would be better off going for the Villa captain.

“Grealish or Maddison? That’s a good question,” he said during a Q&A on Instagram. “They’re both flying, both done unbelievably well over the last year. They’re very different players.

“Maddison is someone who can get the ball, he can pop it about. He gets goals, gets assists, sets up chances, he’s sharp, he gets in good positions to create things. Very good footballer. I like him.

“Grealish does all of that but he has one thing over all these players we talk about in this position for England like Dele Alli, Maddison, Mason Mount in that position, that attacking… that can play off the striker, that can play as an attacking midfielder.

“Grealish can take people on. Grealish gets the ball, he can manipulate the ball, draw players to him… draw one/two players to him leaving space for someone else.

“That’s what I like about Grealish. He’s got that bit of arrogance as well. Knows he’s a good player that’s producing.

“He just edges it for me.”