Rivals want Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Australian Open because they believe they can beat him, according to Mats Wilander.

Mats Wilander, a three-time champion, believes Djokovic’s top-10 opponents may be underestimating him and mistakenly believing he can be defeated easily in Melbourne.

According to one former champion, the outcome of Novak Djokovic’s visa appeal will not make or break the Australian Open, but if he does not play, the winner will have to deal with the asterisk for the rest of his life.

Djokovic is currently being held at the Park Hotel in Melbourne, awaiting a hearing on Monday in which his lawyers will argue that Australian Border Force (ABF) cancelled his visa incorrectly earlier this week.

The world No. 1 had requested a medical exemption from Australia’s mandatory vaccinations for foreign visitors, but ABF refused to accept it, leaving him with a nervous wait to see if he will be allowed to defend his Australian Open title in the year’s first grand slam, which begins a week from Monday.

If he doesn’t play, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, or Stefanos Tsitsipas will have a chance to win in Melbourne for the first time, but three-time Australian Open champion Mats Wilander believes they wouldn’t want to win against a weakened field.

Eurosport pundit Wilander tells me, “I think the players want him to come.”

“Things would be different if he were hurt, but he’s fine.”

He has arrived.

He’s prepared.

“I don’t think the intimidation factor with Novak Djokovic is quite as high as it used to be because of Medvedev at the US Open and Tsitsipas having two sets to love against Novak [in the French Open final].”

To cap a remarkable year, Djokovic won three of the four grand slams in 2021, defeating Medvedev in Australia, Tsitsipas in Paris, and Italy’s Matteo Berrettini at Wimbledon.

It would have been even more remarkable if he hadn’t lost to Medvedev in the US Open final, falling short of completing the calendar-year Grand Slam.

However, the 20-time major champion must not be overlooked.

“It’s all too easy for players to forget that he should have won all four majors.”

They’re looking at his losses to see if he can be defeated,” Wilander explained.

“I really believe that.”

