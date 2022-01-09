Riyad Mahrez, a Manchester City player, secretly married Dawn Ward’s daughter Taylor.

Riyad Mahrez, a Manchester City striker, secretly married Dawn Ward’s daughter Taylor.

For the Nikah, a Muslim ceremony in which they sign a contract making them legally married under Islamic law, they dressed entirely in white.

During the service, the couple said “qubool,” which means “I accept,” three times.

Riyad, 30, of Manchester City, and Taylor, 23, of Liverpool, will have a second ceremony, according to sources, to make their marriage legal in the United Kingdom.

“Riyad and Taylor are now legally married under Islamic law, following their ceremony late last year,” a source said.

“It was critical for them to follow his religion’s traditions as a couple.”

“The ceremony was short but sweet, and it marked the start of their road to their second wedding, which will be the main event.”

Taylor and Riyad are overjoyed and in love.”

According to The Sun, the couple got engaged in June of last year after 16 months of dating.

Riyad got down on one knee and proposed to Taylor with a £400,000 ring while on vacation in Mykonos, Greece, with Taylor’s parents, Real Housewives of Cheshire star Dawn, 47, and former footballer Ashley, 51.

After lunch with close friends, Riyad proposed.

Riyad and Taylor bought a £2 million house in Cheshire last year.

His previous six-year wife, Rita Johal, is the mother of his two daughters.

According to The Sun, Riyad called their marriage off in February 2020.

